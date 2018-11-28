Axa Has $9.35 Million Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX)

Axa lessened its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58,300 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.38% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 152,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 87,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.51.

In related news, EVP Brian Farley sold 6,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $88,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 242,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,012.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MDRX opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Axa Has $9.35 Million Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/axa-has-9-35-million-holdings-in-allscripts-healthcare-solutions-inc-mdrx.html.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.