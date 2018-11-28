Axos Financial Inc (AX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) to report sales of $113.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.20 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $101.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $504.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.87 million to $524.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $598.81 million, with estimates ranging from $569.90 million to $619.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $102.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.61 million.

AX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Axos Financial to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of AX stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.08. 407,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,026. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

