Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.52% of Badger Meter worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter worth $153,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,241,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 213,187 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 13.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter worth $234,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.82. 1,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,452. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $110.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Richard E. Johnson sold 19,000 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $958,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,602.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Meeusen sold 22,430 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,121,724.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 83,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,935.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

