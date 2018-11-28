Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 14th

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Badger Meter has raised its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Badger Meter has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Meeusen sold 22,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,121,724.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 83,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,935.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard E. Johnson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $958,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,602.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

