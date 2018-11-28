Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Diageo plc (DEO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Diageo worth $48,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $105,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $123,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,212.0% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $145.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $131.22 and a 12 month high of $151.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

