Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $45.42 Million Position in Graco Inc. (GGG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 992,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $45,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Graco by 727.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 51.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $49.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $415.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.62 million. Graco had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 18.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. Graco’s payout ratio is 37.06%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson set a $49.00 target price on Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

