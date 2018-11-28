Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $51.72 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $51,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 61,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 162,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

EWBC stock opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $73.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $395.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.25 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

