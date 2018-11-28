Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 1,497 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,792 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.7% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Microsoft by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,168,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,073,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,581 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,297,776 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,297,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,077 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,956,647 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,912,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,324,544 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,806,983,000 after purchasing an additional 726,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $21,700,632.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,199,869.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,973.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,080 shares of company stock valued at $52,100,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $107.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $793.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $80.70 and a 12-month high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

