Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $5.52

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.52. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 212061 shares changing hands.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,132,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,033,000 after purchasing an additional 592,236 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,403,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,826,000 after purchasing an additional 420,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,082,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,782,000 after purchasing an additional 127,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,176,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 735,600 shares during the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

