Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco Bradesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of BBD stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $9.90. 1,894,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,588,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 14.27%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,885,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,964,000. HRT Financial LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 34.0% during the third quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 25,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 345.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,012,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436,559 shares during the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.