Banco Macro SA ADR (BMA) Holdings Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 662.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126,551 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,847,464 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $87,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 301.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 202.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 96.5% in the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMA opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $121.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMA shares. Santander lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Macro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

