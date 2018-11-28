Banco Santander S.A. Has $10.10 Million Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (BBD)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,427,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 586,334 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBD. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 50.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 181.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 3.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

