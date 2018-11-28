Banco Santander S.A. Has $7.62 Million Position in ISHARES INC/MSCI CHILE ETF (ECH)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of ISHARES INC/MSCI CHILE ETF (BATS:ECH) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,954 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ISHARES INC/MSCI CHILE ETF were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ISHARES INC/MSCI CHILE ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES INC/MSCI CHILE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ISHARES INC/MSCI CHILE ETF by 344.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in ISHARES INC/MSCI CHILE ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Strategies LLC lifted its position in ISHARES INC/MSCI CHILE ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lattice Strategies LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ECH opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. ISHARES INC/MSCI CHILE ETF has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

About ISHARES INC/MSCI CHILE ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

