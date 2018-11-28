Bancolombia SA (CIB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIB. ValuEngine lowered Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Santander lowered Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th.

NYSE:CIB traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.58. Bancolombia has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $51.38.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 4.3% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 328,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 617.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 100,077 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,840,000. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

