Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 24.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 105.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares during the period.
SRET stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $15.99.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.0983 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th.
