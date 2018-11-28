Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 24.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 105.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares during the period.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

SRET stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $15.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.0983 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/bank-of-america-corp-de-lowers-position-in-global-x-superdividend-reit-etf-sret.html.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.