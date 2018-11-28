Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF (CLYH)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CLYH) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.61% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 89,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 26,994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $27.42.

