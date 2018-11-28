Bank of America Corp DE Sells 7,702 Shares of SurModics, Inc. (SRDX)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SurModics were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SurModics during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SurModics by 36.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp purchased a new stake in SurModics during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in SurModics during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SurModics during the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRDX. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of SurModics in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on SurModics to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on SurModics to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of SurModics in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SurModics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In other SurModics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $311,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,332,210.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

SRDX stock opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $754.63 million, a P/E ratio of 115.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 70.65 and a beta of 0.90. SurModics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 million. SurModics had a positive return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

SurModics Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

