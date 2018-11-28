Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 70,341 Shares of First Bancorp (FBP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,578,079 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.65% of First Bancorp worth $27,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBP. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,189,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,698,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,973,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,712 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,321,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,201,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.74. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $9.68.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.70 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

FBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

