Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 584,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 41,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $27,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tesuji Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,593,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 741,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,292,000 after purchasing an additional 602,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,687,000. Markel Corp acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,993,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $57.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $873.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

