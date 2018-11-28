Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 40,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 193.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $169,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

