Basf (BAS) PT Set at €92.00 by Barclays

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.31% from the stock’s current price.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cfra set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Commerzbank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €87.59 ($101.85).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS opened at €65.57 ($76.24) on Wednesday. Basf has a twelve month low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a twelve month high of €98.70 ($114.77).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.