BB&T Co. (BBT) Stake Decreased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BB&T by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in BB&T during the third quarter valued at $407,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in BB&T by 5.6% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 39,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in BB&T by 18.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 134,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 21,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in BB&T by 132.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

BB&T stock opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94. BB&T Co. has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. BB&T’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $141,786.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $30,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

