Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Downgraded by Longbow Research

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BECN. Wells Fargo & Co cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

BECN stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.44. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CEO Paul Isabella purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $101,632.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,257.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 10,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.61 per share, for a total transaction of $337,436.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,495 shares in the company, valued at $711,066.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,625 shares of company stock worth $588,219. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,748,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,840,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 21,562.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 827,343 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,862,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,580,000 after acquiring an additional 629,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,392,000 after acquiring an additional 522,722 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

