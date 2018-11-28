Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Director Carl T. Berquist Acquires 5,000 Shares

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Director Carl T. Berquist purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $165,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.52. 1,652,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,809.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 57,991 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

