Beatcoin (XBTS) Price Tops $0.0249

Beatcoin (CURRENCY:XBTS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Beatcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beatcoin has a market capitalization of $37,917.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Beatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beatcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.02320480 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010008 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000324 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000791 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00001793 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001570 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beatcoin

Beatcoin (CRYPTO:XBTS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2016. Beatcoin’s total supply is 2,524,686 coins and its circulating supply is 1,524,686 coins. Beatcoin’s official Twitter account is @Beats_coin. The official website for Beatcoin is beatcoin.info.

Beatcoin Coin Trading

Beatcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beatcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beatcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

