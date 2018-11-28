Beleave (BE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Beleave Inc (TSE:BE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

In other news, Director Bojan Krasic acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00.

Beleave Company Profile (TSE:BE)

Beleave Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, produces, and sells tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol medical cannabis in Canada and Colombia. The company produces cannabis oils and extracts for medical purposes. It also operates a network of medical cannabis clinics under the Medi-Green banner.

