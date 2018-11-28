Berenberg Bank Reiterates €12.00 Price Target for Air France KLM (AF)

Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Macquarie set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.39 ($10.92) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.91 ($12.68).

Air France KLM has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

