BidaskClub Downgrades Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) to Hold

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

KALU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.84 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 4,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $420,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Melinda C. Ellsworth sold 1,100 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $104,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $675,586. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,332,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,385,000 after purchasing an additional 101,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,777,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 21,148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 894,159 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 614,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,054,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

