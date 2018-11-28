BidaskClub Upgrades Sabre (SABR) to Buy

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Sabre has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $970.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.97 million. Sabre had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabre will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 60,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,569,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,466. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 9,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,404 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 18.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,878,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $622,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,394 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sabre by 3.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 454,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $600,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 34.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,175,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,732,000 after acquiring an additional 558,978 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,006,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,766 shares during the period.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

