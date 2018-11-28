Bilibili (BILI) Shares Up 7.8%

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.17 and last traded at $16.14. 5,326,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 4,928,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BILI. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $17.30 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bilibili by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,558,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,447,000 after purchasing an additional 300,067 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its stake in Bilibili by 797.9% in the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 3,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 482.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,783 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in Bilibili by 54.5% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,978,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after purchasing an additional 697,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,513,000. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

