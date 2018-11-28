BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,809,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $829,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,140.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,151,306.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,860 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $106.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.84 and a beta of 1.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $391.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

