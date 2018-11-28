BioScrip (BIOS) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIOS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioScrip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of BioScrip in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioScrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Shares of BioScrip stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.42. BioScrip has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BioScrip will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of BioScrip by 1,826.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,585 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BioScrip by 16.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioScrip in the second quarter valued at $3,486,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioScrip by 12.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 73,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of BioScrip by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

