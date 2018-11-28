Bioventix (BVXP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,375.00

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,375 ($44.10) and last traded at GBX 3,375 ($44.10), with a volume of 3363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,240 ($42.34).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Bioventix in a research note on Monday, October 8th.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th were issued a GBX 91 ($1.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%.

About Bioventix (LON:BVXP)

Bioventix PLC, a biotechnology company, manufactures and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for use in diagnostics applications. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for the clinical diagnostics market for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiovascular, drugs of abuse, fertility testing, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous.

