BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Aptiv PLC (APTV)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,733,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 21,370 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Aptiv worth $1,403,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,955,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $728,974,000 after purchasing an additional 107,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,824,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,768,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $366,520,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,984,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $334,269,000 after purchasing an additional 116,201 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,784,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,717,000 after purchasing an additional 58,828 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $241,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $70.41 and a 1 year high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $113.00 price target on Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Aptiv from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $112.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

