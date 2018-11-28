Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (MQY) Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $167,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 19.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 233.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 28,571 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 17.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 67,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 16.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Profile

