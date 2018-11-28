Blackstone Mortgage Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,739 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,657% compared to the typical volume of 99 put options.

BXMT opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $105.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $31,669.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard W. Cotton acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.87 per share, with a total value of $101,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,036.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,413 shares of company stock valued at $83,123 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,328.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

