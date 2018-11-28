Blair William & Co. IL Has $34.80 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,419 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $34,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $100,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $107,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $135,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $65.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.83 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

