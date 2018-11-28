Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (BDR) Insider Edward Rowland Grauch Acquires 27,568 Shares

Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) insider Edward Rowland Grauch acquired 27,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,049.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. 881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,764. Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blonder Tongue Labs stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 3.21% of Blonder Tongue Labs worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Blonder Tongue Labs Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

