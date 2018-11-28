Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK) Holdings Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Blue Hills Bancorp were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Blue Hills Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,640,000 after purchasing an additional 83,077 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blue Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blue Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,391,000 after purchasing an additional 28,815 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blue Hills Bancorp by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 26,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Blue Hills Bancorp by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHBK opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.16. Blue Hills Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Blue Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 5.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Hills Bancorp Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. Blue Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $27.18 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blue Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

Blue Hills Bancorp Profile

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

