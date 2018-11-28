BMO Capital Markets Reiterates C$85.00 Price Target for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) received a C$85.00 price target from BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.50 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.92.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up C$1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$72.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,348. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$69.01 and a one year high of C$83.79.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.25 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.44999938960535 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Una Marie Power purchased 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$76.19 per share, with a total value of C$250,131.77. Also, Director Brian J. Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$75.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$375,900.00. Insiders have purchased 13,312 shares of company stock worth $1,006,223 over the last three months.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

