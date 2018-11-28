Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $46,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,538,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $286.40 on Wednesday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1 year low of $160.40 and a 1 year high of $329.95. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $326.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $381.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.80, for a total value of $209,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $1,581,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $8,018,760 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

