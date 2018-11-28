Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,718 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $2,140,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 4,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $693,340.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,573 shares of company stock valued at $43,489,454 in the last three months. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $139.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $121.93 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $152.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.77.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

