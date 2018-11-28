Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 993 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 58,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $7,150,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $137.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Nomura cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Macquarie downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Shares of PNC opened at $133.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $116.55 and a 12 month high of $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total value of $3,471,507.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,406,999.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

