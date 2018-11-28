Boston Scientific (BSX) Receiving Very Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) have trended very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Boston Scientific earned a media sentiment score of 3.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the medical equipment provider an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Boston Scientific’s ranking:

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific stock opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $39.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. UBS Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific to $42.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.32.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $358,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,386 shares of company stock worth $16,373,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/boston-scientific-bsx-receiving-very-positive-media-coverage-study-shows.html.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.