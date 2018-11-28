Boyd Gaming (BYD) Downgraded by TheStreet

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday.

BYD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $23.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.98.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $612.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 26,493 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $964,610.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,008.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of October 15, 2018, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1.76 million square feet of casino space, approximately 38,000 gaming machines, 900 table games, 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.