BP’s (BP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC set a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 637.14 ($8.33).

BP opened at GBX 526.30 ($6.88) on Tuesday. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 436.95 ($5.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 536.20 ($7.01).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.44%.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 58 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 537 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £311.46 ($406.98). In the last quarter, insiders bought 171 shares of company stock valued at $93,273.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

