Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,300 Shares of Lear Co. (LEA)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $62,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEA. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Lear by 2,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Lear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $214.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

In other news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $106,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear stock opened at $135.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.31. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 6.14%. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

