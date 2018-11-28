Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $59.65 Million Stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884,850 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Anadarko Petroleum worth $59,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 348,606 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after buying an additional 75,678 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 37,148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 28,051 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 77,434 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,944,287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $198,462,000 after buying an additional 72,798 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APC stock opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

APC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

