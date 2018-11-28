Brink’s (BCO) Shares Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,533 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Brink’s worth $37,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,699,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,550,000 after purchasing an additional 84,498 shares during the period. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Brink’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,811,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,333,000 after buying an additional 107,011 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 8.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,536,000 after buying an additional 105,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brink’s by 29.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,343,000 after buying an additional 228,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brink’s by 5.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 872,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after buying an additional 47,609 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brink’s will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

In related news, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $138,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Brink’s to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

About Brink's

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

