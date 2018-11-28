Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $41,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 105,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 46,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 167,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.73.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

